ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $7.20 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 0.93 million ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.82. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.90 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $68.94M. PRQR’s current price is a discount, trading about -910.0% off its 52-week high of $9.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the last value was 2.22% up since then. When we look at ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Analysts gave the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PRQR as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) trade information

Instantly PRQR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0500 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -0.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -88.71%, with the 5-day performance at -0.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) is -2.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.34, meaning bulls need an upside of 79.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PRQR’s forecast low is $0.91 with $7.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -700.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1.11% for it to hit the projected low.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -88.55% over the past 6 months, a 9.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. will rise 35.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -46.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $470k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $318.9k and $540k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 47.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.50%. The 2022 estimates are for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. earnings to decrease by -3.20%.

PRQR Dividends

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.74% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares while 65.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.49%. There are 65.96% institutions holding the ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock share, with RTW Investments LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.83% of the shares, roughly 6.44 million PRQR shares worth $53.93 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.66% or 5.35 million shares worth $44.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd. With 3.55 million shares estimated at $27.42 million under it, the former controlled 7.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd held about 2.50% of the shares, roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $9.7 million.