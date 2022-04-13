Performance & Trends Of BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAB) Stock

In the latest trading session, 1.21 million BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.12 changed hands at -$0.32 or -7.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $172.72M. BCAB’s current price is a discount, trading about -1294.66% off its 52-week high of $57.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.22, which suggests the last value was -2.43% down since then. When we look at BioAtla Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 727.20K.

Analysts gave the BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BCAB as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BioAtla Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.65.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) trade information

Instantly BCAB was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -17.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.17 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -7.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.38%, with the 5-day performance at -17.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) is -9.39% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.99% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BCAB’s forecast low is $25.00 with $68.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1550.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -506.8% for it to hit the projected low.

BioAtla Inc. (BCAB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BioAtla Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -83.23% over the past 6 months, a 1.81% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BioAtla Inc. will rise 56.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -41.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,023.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.6 million.

The 2022 estimates are for BioAtla Inc. earnings to decrease by -147.10%.

BCAB Dividends

BioAtla Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 22 and March 28.

BioAtla Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.99% of BioAtla Inc. shares while 74.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.03%. There are 74.79% institutions holding the BioAtla Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.94% of the shares, roughly 3.92 million BCAB shares worth $76.96 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.02% or 3.23 million shares worth $63.45 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. With 1.02 million shares estimated at $25.73 million under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held about 2.42% of the shares, roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $17.0 million.