Performance Report And Forecasts For Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL)

In the last trading session, 61.85 million Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.57 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.40B. SNDL’s last price was a discount, traded about -161.4% off its 52-week high of $1.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 29.82% up since then. When we look at Sundial Growers Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 99.50 million.

Analysts gave the Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SNDL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sundial Growers Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Instantly SNDL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6580 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 0.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.61%, with the 5-day performance at -11.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is 21.45% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.02, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SNDL’s forecast low is $0.75 with $1.22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -114.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sundial Growers Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $26.39 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Sundial Growers Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $147.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.48 million and $9.43 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 129.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,461.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Sundial Growers Inc. earnings to decrease by -63.70%.

SNDL Dividends

Sundial Growers Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 21.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.54% of Sundial Growers Inc. shares while 4.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.66%. There are 4.63% institutions holding the Sundial Growers Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.32% of the shares, roughly 21.84 million SNDL shares worth $14.81 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.93% or 15.38 million shares worth $10.43 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. With 15.33 million shares estimated at $9.96 million under it, the former controlled 0.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $0.83 million.