Performance Report And Forecasts For Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG)

In the last trading session, 5.67 million Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.96 changed hands at -$0.28 or -1.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.71B. CPNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -180.96% off its 52-week high of $47.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.27, which suggests the last value was 9.96% up since then. When we look at Coupang Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.04 million.

Analysts gave the Coupang Inc. (CPNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CPNG as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Coupang Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.18.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.76 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -1.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.27%, with the 5-day performance at -7.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is 5.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.68 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CPNG’s forecast low is $25.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -118.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -47.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coupang Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -35.22% over the past 6 months, a 49.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Coupang Inc. earnings to decrease by -234.30%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.45% of Coupang Inc. shares while 80.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.30%. There are 80.29% institutions holding the Coupang Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 32.42% of the shares, roughly 511.16 million CPNG shares worth $14.24 billion.

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.28% or 209.38 million shares worth $5.83 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. With 8.32 million shares estimated at $220.53 million under it, the former controlled 0.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 7.27 million shares worth around $217.94 million.