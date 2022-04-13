Performance Report And Forecasts For B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG)

In the latest trading session, 3.34 million B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.89 changing hands around $0.13 or 2.63% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.02B. BTG’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.82% off its 52-week high of $5.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.30, which suggests the last value was 32.52% up since then. When we look at B2Gold Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 11.67 million.

Analysts gave the B2Gold Corp. (BTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BTG as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. B2Gold Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) trade information

Instantly BTG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.88 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 2.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.12%, with the 5-day performance at 3.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG) is 10.70% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.84% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BTG’s forecast low is $4.66 with $8.73 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -78.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.7% for it to hit the projected low.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the B2Gold Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.05% over the past 6 months, a -5.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $510.34 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.57%.

BTG Dividends

B2Gold Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25. The 3.36% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 3.36% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX:BTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.07% of B2Gold Corp. shares while 70.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.46%. There are 70.70% institutions holding the B2Gold Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.16% of the shares, roughly 117.84 million BTG shares worth $403.01 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.34% or 88.05 million shares worth $301.12 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. With 53.57 million shares estimated at $183.19 million under it, the former controlled 5.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held about 4.17% of the shares, roughly 44.07 million shares worth around $182.43 million.