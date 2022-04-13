Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 26.11 million Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $12.46 changed hands at -$0.2 or -1.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.56B. PLTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -135.07% off its 52-week high of $29.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.74, which suggests the last value was 21.83% up since then. When we look at Palantir Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 32.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 52.55 million.

Analysts gave the Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended PLTR as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Instantly PLTR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.30%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.54 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -1.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.58%, with the 5-day performance at -10.30% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is 18.67% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 114.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PLTR’s forecast low is $9.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.77% for it to hit the projected low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Palantir Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.40% over the past 6 months, a 53.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Palantir Technologies Inc. will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $413.99 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Palantir Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $439.16 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $322.09 million and $332.23 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 32.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Palantir Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 58.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 39.17% per year.

PLTR Dividends

Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.74% of Palantir Technologies Inc. shares while 34.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.11%. There are 34.52% institutions holding the Palantir Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.83% of the shares, roughly 127.44 million PLTR shares worth $2.32 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.55% or 84.97 million shares worth $1.55 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF. With 44.83 million shares estimated at $1.08 billion under it, the former controlled 2.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF held about 1.22% of the shares, roughly 22.81 million shares worth around $415.37 million.