Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $26.62 changing hands around $0.57 or 2.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.98B. NTNX’s current price is a discount, trading about -67.17% off its 52-week high of $44.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.99, which suggests the last value was 17.39% up since then. When we look at Nutanix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Analysts gave the Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended NTNX as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nutanix Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) trade information

Instantly NTNX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 27.38 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 2.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.24%, with the 5-day performance at -4.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) is 17.66% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $43.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.09% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NTNX’s forecast low is $31.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -125.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.45% for it to hit the projected low.

Nutanix Inc. (NTNX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nutanix Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -25.61% over the past 6 months, a 54.73% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nutanix Inc. will rise 46.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $397.87 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Nutanix Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $439.44 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Nutanix Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.70%.

NTNX Dividends

Nutanix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 24 and May 30.

Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.57% of Nutanix Inc. shares while 75.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.32%. There are 75.33% institutions holding the Nutanix Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.60% of the shares, roughly 32.19 million NTNX shares worth $1.03 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.08% or 22.23 million shares worth $708.17 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.44 million shares estimated at $332.07 million under it, the former controlled 5.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.72% of the shares, roughly 6.01 million shares worth around $191.41 million.