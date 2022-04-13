Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.55 million Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.14 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.18% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.66B. NTCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -113.02% off its 52-week high of $23.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.30, which suggests the last value was 34.47% up since then. When we look at Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Analysts gave the Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended NTCO as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

Instantly NTCO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 12.01 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -0.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.17%, with the 5-day performance at -6.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) is 38.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.82 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.52, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NTCO’s forecast low is $11.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -169.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Natura &Co Holding S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -28.22% over the past 6 months, a -74.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Natura &Co Holding S.A. will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -71.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.1 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.66 billion.

NTCO Dividends

Natura &Co Holding S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares while 4.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.11%. There are 4.11% institutions holding the Natura &Co Holding S.A. stock share, with Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 1.46% of the shares, roughly 10.08 million NTCO shares worth $167.89 million.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.49% or 3.41 million shares worth $56.82 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco BLDRS Emerging Mkts 50 ADR Index ETF. With 69798.0 shares estimated at $0.96 million under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco BLDRS Emerging Mkts 50 ADR Index ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 48148.0 shares worth around $0.66 million.