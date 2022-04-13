Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) Disappoints Wall Street With 6.68% Stock Price Gain

In the last trading session, 1.3 million Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $0.39 changed hands at $0.02 or 6.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $30.77M. MRKR’s last price was a discount, traded about -835.9% off its 52-week high of $3.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 10.26% up since then. When we look at Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 747.51K.

Analysts gave the Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MRKR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) trade information

Instantly MRKR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4334 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 6.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.00%, with the 5-day performance at -9.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) is -7.24% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.97 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.76 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MRKR’s forecast low is $1.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1182.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -156.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (MRKR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Marker Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -76.24% over the past 6 months, a 9.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Marker Therapeutics Inc. will rise 27.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 12.50% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Marker Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 10.30%.

MRKR Dividends

Marker Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.94% of Marker Therapeutics Inc. shares while 34.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.59%. There are 34.09% institutions holding the Marker Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 12.90% of the shares, roughly 10.71 million MRKR shares worth $18.11 million.

Aisling Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.78% or 3.14 million shares worth $5.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.38 million shares estimated at $3.5 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.01% of the shares, roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $2.82 million.