Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (NYSE: MIC) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (NYSE:MIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.76 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.27% at last look, the market valuation stands at $331.61M. MIC’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.06% off its 52-week high of $3.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.57, which suggests the last value was 31.65% up since then. When we look at Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.10 million.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (NYSE:MIC) trade information

Instantly MIC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.77 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 0.27% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.74%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (NYSE:MIC) is 1.08% up.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (MIC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC will rise 99.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $266.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $220 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC earnings to decrease by -207.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.80% per year.

MIC Dividends

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC (NYSE:MIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC shares while 85.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.68%. There are 85.39% institutions holding the Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC stock share, with Macquarie Group Limited the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 16.69% of the shares, roughly 14.72 million MIC shares worth $53.73 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.99% or 5.29 million shares worth $214.38 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 2.12 million shares estimated at $85.89 million under it, the former controlled 2.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 2.15% of the shares, roughly 1.89 million shares worth around $6.99 million.