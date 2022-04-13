Let’s Dive Into The Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 1.02 million Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $56.38 changing hands around $2.93 or 5.47% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.87B. ALK’s current price is a discount, trading about -29.34% off its 52-week high of $72.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.46, which suggests the last value was 22.92% up since then. When we look at Alaska Air Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.18 million.

Analysts gave the Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ALK as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alaska Air Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.21.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) trade information

Instantly ALK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.01%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 57.00 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 5.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.59%, with the 5-day performance at -6.01% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is 7.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.46% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ALK’s forecast low is $59.00 with $97.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -72.05% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alaska Air Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -8.52% over the past 6 months, a 251.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 35.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alaska Air Group Inc. will rise 108.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 84.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 80.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.85 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Alaska Air Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.73 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $765 million and $785.58 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 141.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 119.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Alaska Air Group Inc. earnings to increase by 134.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.43% per year.

ALK Dividends

Alaska Air Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 20 and April 25.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.41% of Alaska Air Group Inc. shares while 75.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.70%. There are 75.39% institutions holding the Alaska Air Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.00% of the shares, roughly 13.85 million ALK shares worth $721.5 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.21% or 7.82 million shares worth $407.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 4.27 million shares estimated at $225.46 million under it, the former controlled 3.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 3.37% of the shares, roughly 4.25 million shares worth around $248.84 million.