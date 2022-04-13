Latch Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 3.94 million Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.68 changed hands at $0.03 or 0.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $537.17M. LTCH’s last price was a discount, traded about -302.99% off its 52-week high of $14.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.30, which suggests the last value was 10.33% up since then. When we look at Latch Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Analysts gave the Latch Inc. (LTCH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended LTCH as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Latch Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) trade information

Instantly LTCH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.13 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 0.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -51.39%, with the 5-day performance at -11.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) is 8.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.72, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.66% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LTCH’s forecast low is $4.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -117.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.7% for it to hit the projected low.

Latch Inc. (LTCH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Latch Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.06% over the past 6 months, a 18.75% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.80%.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.64 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Latch Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $21.91 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Latch Inc. earnings to decrease by -875.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 49.70% per year.

LTCH Dividends

Latch Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Latch Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.61% of Latch Inc. shares while 47.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 61.92%. There are 47.92% institutions holding the Latch Inc. stock share, with Spruce House Investment Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.84% of the shares, roughly 14.0 million LTCH shares worth $157.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.42% or 7.71 million shares worth $86.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. With 2.61 million shares estimated at $29.45 million under it, the former controlled 1.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port held about 1.61% of the shares, roughly 2.3 million shares worth around $25.88 million.