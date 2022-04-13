Is Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $30.02 changing hands around $5.23 or 21.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.29B. TPTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -176.68% off its 52-week high of $83.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.77, which suggests the last value was 20.82% up since then. When we look at Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 506.25K.

Analysts gave the Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TPTX as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$1.39.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) trade information

Instantly TPTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 30.20 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 21.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.03%, with the 5-day performance at -10.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) is 0.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.85 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $113.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 73.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TPTX’s forecast low is $45.00 with $175.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -482.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -49.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.25% over the past 6 months, a -40.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. will fall -36.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -80.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110k.

The 2022 estimates are for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -24.70%.

TPTX Dividends

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.68% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares while 98.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.81%. There are 98.06% institutions holding the Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.82% of the shares, roughly 3.87 million TPTX shares worth $256.91 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.58% or 3.75 million shares worth $249.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.3 million shares estimated at $53.9 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.28% of the shares, roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $74.92 million.