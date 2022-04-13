Is Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 3.74 million Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.11. With the company’s per share price at $31.75 changed hands at -$0.18 or -0.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.03B. RRC’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.16% off its 52-week high of $33.07. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.47, which suggests the last value was 73.32% up since then. When we look at Range Resources Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.68 million.

Analysts gave the Range Resources Corporation (RRC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 15 recommended RRC as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Range Resources Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.05.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Instantly RRC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 33.57 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -0.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 78.07%, with the 5-day performance at 2.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is 24.22% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RRC’s forecast low is $23.00 with $44.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.58% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.56% for it to hit the projected low.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Range Resources Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.92% over the past 6 months, a 99.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 39.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Range Resources Corporation will rise 5,150.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 303.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 62.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $945.78 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Range Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $914.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $444.81 million and $553.63 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 112.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 65.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Range Resources Corporation earnings to increase by 154.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 19.99% per year.

RRC Dividends

Range Resources Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.58% of Range Resources Corporation shares while 91.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.40%. There are 91.97% institutions holding the Range Resources Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 15.08% of the shares, roughly 39.17 million RRC shares worth $886.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.53% or 27.37 million shares worth $619.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.5 million shares estimated at $408.21 million under it, the former controlled 6.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.70% of the shares, roughly 7.01 million shares worth around $158.63 million.