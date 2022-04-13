Is NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 1.7 million NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.38. With the company’s most recent per share price at $83.21 changed hands at -$0.68 or -0.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $166.69B. NEE’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.64% off its 52-week high of $93.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $69.79, which suggests the last value was 16.13% up since then. When we look at NextEra Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.52 million.

Analysts gave the NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended NEE as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. NextEra Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.4.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) trade information

Instantly NEE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 87.52 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -0.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.14%, with the 5-day performance at -2.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is 5.81% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92.89, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.42% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NEE’s forecast low is $79.00 with $104.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.06% for it to hit the projected low.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NextEra Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 6.36% over the past 6 months, a 10.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.26 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that NextEra Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.85 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.39 billion and $3.73 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 42.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.00%. The 2022 estimates are for NextEra Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 18.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.07% per year.

NEE Dividends

NextEra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 19 and April 25. The 1.84% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.54. It is important to note, however, that the 1.84% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.25 per year.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares while 78.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.06%. There are 78.94% institutions holding the NextEra Energy Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 9.05% of the shares, roughly 177.66 million NEE shares worth $13.95 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.72% or 151.4 million shares worth $11.89 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 55.43 million shares estimated at $4.35 billion under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.10% of the shares, roughly 41.2 million shares worth around $3.23 billion.