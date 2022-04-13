Is HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $54.29 changed hands at $0.49 or 0.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.51B. HCP’s last price was a discount, traded about -89.63% off its 52-week high of $102.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.36, which suggests the last value was 42.24% up since then. When we look at HashiCorp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Analysts gave the HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended HCP as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. HashiCorp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.25.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) trade information

Instantly HCP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 58.34 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 0.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.37%, with the 5-day performance at -6.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) is 67.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.27 days.

HashiCorp Inc. (HCP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HashiCorp Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $86 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that HashiCorp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $89.8 million.

The 2022 estimates are for HashiCorp Inc. earnings to decrease by -241.20%.

HCP Dividends

HashiCorp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.33% of HashiCorp Inc. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.