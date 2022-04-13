Investing In The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 2.14 million The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $63.36 changing hands around $0.53 or 0.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $73.56B. TJX’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.08% off its 52-week high of $77.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $57.92, which suggests the last value was 8.59% up since then. When we look at The TJX Companies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.56 million.

Analysts gave the The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended TJX as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The TJX Companies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.91.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) trade information

Instantly TJX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 64.04 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 0.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.24%, with the 5-day performance at 1.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is 2.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TJX’s forecast low is $60.00 with $95.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.3% for it to hit the projected low.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The TJX Companies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.22% over the past 6 months, a 10.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The TJX Companies Inc. will rise 82.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 38.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $14.26 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that The TJX Companies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $11.14 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.94 billion and $10.09 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 30.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.30%. The 2022 estimates are for The TJX Companies Inc. earnings to increase by 861.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

TJX Dividends

The TJX Companies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28. The 1.66% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.66% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.31 per year.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of The TJX Companies Inc. shares while 91.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.96%. There are 91.90% institutions holding the The TJX Companies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.60% of the shares, roughly 90.63 million TJX shares worth $5.98 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.40% or 88.31 million shares worth $5.83 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund. With 32.37 million shares estimated at $2.14 billion under it, the former controlled 2.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 27.1 million shares worth around $1.77 billion.