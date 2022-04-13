HLMN Stock: More Upside For Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN)?

In the latest trading session, 4.02 million Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.51 changed hands at -$1.02 or -8.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.24B. HLMN’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.07% off its 52-week high of $13.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.12, which suggests the last value was 22.74% up since then. When we look at Hillman Solutions Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 872.98K.

Analysts gave the Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HLMN as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hillman Solutions Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) trade information

Instantly HLMN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 11.81 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -8.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.26%, with the 5-day performance at -3.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) is 11.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HLMN’s forecast low is $13.00 with $16.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -23.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hillman Solutions Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 5.59% over the past 6 months, a -60.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Hillman Solutions Corp. earnings to decrease by -117.90%.

HLMN Dividends

Hillman Solutions Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 03.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.52% of Hillman Solutions Corp. shares while 95.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.70%. There are 95.20% institutions holding the Hillman Solutions Corp. stock share, with CCMP Capital GP, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 38.36% of the shares, roughly 71.95 million HLMN shares worth $858.4 million.

Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.24% or 7.95 million shares worth $94.9 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Conestoga Small Cap Fund and Baron Small Cap Fund. With 4.96 million shares estimated at $59.15 million under it, the former controlled 2.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baron Small Cap Fund held about 1.73% of the shares, roughly 3.25 million shares worth around $38.77 million.