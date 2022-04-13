HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) Stock Forecast For 2022: $32.50 Per Share On The Upside

In the latest trading session, 3.24 million HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.13 changing hands around $6.25 or 28.58% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.07B. HPK’s last price was a premium, traded about 7.57% off its 52-week high of $26.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.95, which suggests the last value was 75.29% up since then. When we look at HighPeak Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 86040.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 101.14K.

Analysts gave the HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HPK as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. HighPeak Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.38.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) trade information

Instantly HPK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 28.38 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 28.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 49.45%, with the 5-day performance at -3.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) is 19.43% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.31 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.25, meaning bulls need a downside of -3.23% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HPK’s forecast low is $22.00 with $32.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.79% for it to hit the projected low.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HighPeak Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 90.92% over the past 6 months, a 518.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 39.10%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $85.06 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that HighPeak Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $116.85 million.

The 2022 estimates are for HighPeak Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 152.90%.

HPK Dividends

HighPeak Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18. The 0.46% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 0.46% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 94.31% of HighPeak Energy Inc. shares while 7.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 138.37%. There are 7.87% institutions holding the HighPeak Energy Inc. stock share, with U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.13% of the shares, roughly 5.0 million HPK shares worth $73.2 million.

Syntal Capital Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.55% or 0.54 million shares worth $7.88 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.12 million shares estimated at $1.61 million under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 51002.0 shares worth around $0.69 million.