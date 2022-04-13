Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the latest trading session, 5.07 million Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.95 changing hands around $0.92 or 22.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $121.83M. HNRG’s last price was a premium, traded about 7.47% off its 52-week high of $4.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.80, which suggests the last value was 63.64% up since then. When we look at Hallador Energy Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 285.64K.

Analysts gave the Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HNRG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hallador Energy Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) trade information

Instantly HNRG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 17.49%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.30 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 22.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 63.82%, with the 5-day performance at 17.49% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) is 18.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -23.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HNRG’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 19.19% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.19% for it to hit the projected low.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hallador Energy Company will rise 86.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $66.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $65.55 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -18.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Hallador Energy Company earnings to increase by 39.60%.

HNRG Dividends

Hallador Energy Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.14% of Hallador Energy Company shares while 40.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.13%. There are 40.07% institutions holding the Hallador Energy Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.99% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million HNRG shares worth $2.71 million.

Verdad Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.94% or 0.9 million shares worth $2.66 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Aegis Value, Inc. With 0.58 million shares estimated at $1.71 million under it, the former controlled 1.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Aegis Value, Inc. held about 1.72% of the shares, roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $1.55 million.