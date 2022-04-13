Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Gain 4.56%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 1.19 million Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.15 changing hands around $0.53 or 4.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.25B. GOGL’s current price is a discount, trading about -7.74% off its 52-week high of $13.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.83, which suggests the last value was 43.79% up since then. When we look at Golden Ocean Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.67 million.

Analysts gave the Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GOGL as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Golden Ocean Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $8.77.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) trade information

Instantly GOGL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 12.27 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 4.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.95%, with the 5-day performance at -0.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is 4.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.01, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.05% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GOGL’s forecast low is $11.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -89.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 9.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Golden Ocean Group Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.02% over the past 6 months, a -42.01% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Golden Ocean Group Limited earnings to increase by 384.30%.

GOGL Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 17 and November 22. The 21.51% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.50. It is important to note, however, that the 21.51% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.34% of Golden Ocean Group Limited shares while 27.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.99%. There are 27.29% institutions holding the Golden Ocean Group Limited stock share, with Folketrygdfondet the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.12% of the shares, roughly 8.14 million GOGL shares worth $75.67 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.74% or 7.39 million shares worth $68.72 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. With 3.2 million shares estimated at $29.1 million under it, the former controlled 1.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 2.37 million shares worth around $22.27 million.