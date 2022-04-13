Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the last trading session, 4.71 million Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $23.02 changed hands at $2.11 or 10.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.44B. GOGO’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.26% off its 52-week high of $22.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.61, which suggests the last value was 58.25% up since then. When we look at Gogo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Analysts gave the Gogo Inc. (GOGO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GOGO as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gogo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.08.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) trade information

Instantly GOGO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.66 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 10.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 70.14%, with the 5-day performance at 19.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) is 36.37% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.76, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GOGO’s forecast low is $18.00 with $23.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 0.09% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 21.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gogo Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 41.92% over the past 6 months, a -49.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gogo Inc. will rise 700.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 222.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $89.67 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Gogo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $86.53 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $77.63 million and $73.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Gogo Inc. earnings to increase by 308.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

GOGO Dividends

Gogo Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.72% of Gogo Inc. shares while 69.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.33%. There are 69.63% institutions holding the Gogo Inc. stock share, with GTCR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 28.87% of the shares, roughly 31.74 million GOGO shares worth $549.08 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.91% or 4.3 million shares worth $74.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.45 million shares estimated at $39.82 million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 1.5 million shares worth around $26.02 million.