Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.2 million Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s per share price at $21.71 changed hands at $0.54 or 2.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $897.71M. GNK’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.62% off its 52-week high of $24.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.33, which suggests the last value was 52.42% up since then. When we look at Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) trade information

Instantly GNK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 22.65 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 2.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 35.69%, with the 5-day performance at -1.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) is 11.28% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.61, meaning bulls need an upside of 21.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GNK’s forecast low is $19.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.54% over the past 6 months, a -0.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will rise 754.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,233.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $142.15 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $102.56 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $95.49 million and $87.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 48.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited earnings to increase by 179.40%.

GNK Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 11 and April 15. The 2.76% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 2.76% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.37% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares while 73.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 79.19%. There are 73.36% institutions holding the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.85% of the shares, roughly 5.81 million GNK shares worth $116.92 million.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.89% or 4.56 million shares worth $91.89 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 1.31 million shares estimated at $22.55 million under it, the former controlled 3.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 2.00% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $14.41 million.