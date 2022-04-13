Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GANX) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 4.44 million Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.88 changed hands at -$0.31 or -7.40% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.30M. GANX’s last price was a discount, traded about -362.11% off its 52-week high of $17.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.98, which suggests the last value was 23.2% up since then. When we look at Gain Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 75520.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 56.39K.

Analysts gave the Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GANX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gain Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.47.

Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) trade information

Instantly GANX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.70 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -7.40% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.55%, with the 5-day performance at -12.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) is 17.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26980.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GANX’s forecast low is $12.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -673.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -209.28% for it to hit the projected low.

Gain Therapeutics Inc. (GANX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gain Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -42.60% over the past 6 months, a 2.92% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.90%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $50k.

The 2022 estimates are for Gain Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -332.80%.

GANX Dividends

Gain Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 12.

Gain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.46% of Gain Therapeutics Inc. shares while 11.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.80%. There are 11.68% institutions holding the Gain Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Greenlight Capital, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.60% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million GANX shares worth $4.07 million.

Telemetry Investments, L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.81% or 96232.0 shares worth $0.72 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 50000.0 shares estimated at $0.37 million under it, the former controlled 0.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.09% of the shares, roughly 10231.0 shares worth around $71207.0.