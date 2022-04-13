Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 6.06 million Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $5.24 changed hands at $0.27 or 5.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $853.23M. EXK’s last price was a discount, traded about -48.09% off its 52-week high of $7.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.35, which suggests the last value was 36.07% up since then. When we look at Endeavour Silver Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.78 million.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Instantly EXK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 13.91%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.36 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 5.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 24.17%, with the 5-day performance at 13.91% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is 1.16% up.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Endeavour Silver Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.18% over the past 6 months, a 125.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.00%.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $66.15 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Endeavour Silver Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $47.16 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Endeavour Silver Corp. earnings to increase by 964.70%.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.64% of Endeavour Silver Corp. shares while 30.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.70%. There are 30.50% institutions holding the Endeavour Silver Corp. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.44% of the shares, roughly 17.8 million EXK shares worth $72.81 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.93% or 4.99 million shares worth $20.42 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 8.66 million shares estimated at $35.42 million under it, the former controlled 5.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 4.59% of the shares, roughly 7.83 million shares worth around $32.01 million.