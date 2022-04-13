Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.29 million Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.01 changed hands at -$0.05 or -4.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $140.60M. EBON’s last price was a discount, traded about -424.75% off its 52-week high of $5.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 30.69% up since then. When we look at Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.62 million.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) trade information

Instantly EBON was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.89%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -4.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.94%, with the 5-day performance at -17.89% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) is -2.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.86 days.

EBON Dividends

Ebang International Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 01.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.09% of Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares while 19.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.96%. There are 19.48% institutions holding the Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.71% of the shares, roughly 5.16 million EBON shares worth $9.81 million.

Toroso Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.64% or 5.06 million shares worth $9.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF. With 4.37 million shares estimated at $9.49 million under it, the former controlled 3.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF held about 0.68% of the shares, roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $2.05 million.