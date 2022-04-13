E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH): The Most Interesting Shares Today – Marketing Sentinel
E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 1.18 million E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.68 changing hands around $0.01 or 2.69% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.03M. EJH’s current price is a discount, trading about -11801.47% off its 52-week high of $80.93. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 23.53% up since then. When we look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.11 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7351 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 2.69% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.06%, with the 5-day performance at -10.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is 9.03% up.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 32.90%.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.16% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares while 2.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.96%. There are 2.43% institutions holding the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.50% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million EJH shares worth $0.8 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.61% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

