DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.25 changing hands around $0.05 or 0.73% at last look, the market valuation stands at $978.36M. DHT’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.04% off its 52-week high of $7.19. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.55, which suggests the last value was 27.2% up since then. When we look at DHT Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.65 million.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) trade information

Instantly DHT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 6.67 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 0.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.46%, with the 5-day performance at 3.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) is 16.98% up.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DHT Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -3.88% over the past 6 months, a 165.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DHT Holdings Inc. will fall -200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 60.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -63.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $43.4 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that DHT Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $74.35 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $77.7 million and $71.3 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -44.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.90%. The 2022 estimates are for DHT Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -104.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

DHT Dividends

DHT Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 1.29% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.29% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.81% of DHT Holdings Inc. shares while 63.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.47%. There are 63.61% institutions holding the DHT Holdings Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.57% of the shares, roughly 24.88 million DHT shares worth $162.47 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.87% or 11.73 million shares worth $76.62 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund. With 7.62 million shares estimated at $49.59 million under it, the former controlled 4.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 3.6 million shares worth around $23.41 million.