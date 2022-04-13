DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.6 million DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.67 changed hands at -$0.18 or -9.73% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.87M. DATS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1007.78% off its 52-week high of $18.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.39, which suggests the last value was 16.77% up since then. When we look at DatChat Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.09 million.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

Instantly DATS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -31.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.4000 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -9.73% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.88%, with the 5-day performance at -31.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) is 19.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.35 days.

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.53% of DatChat Inc. shares while 4.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.45%. There are 4.80% institutions holding the DatChat Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.29% of the shares, roughly 56258.0 DATS shares worth $0.77 million.

Verition Fund Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.16% or 32027.0 shares worth $0.44 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF. With 15813.0 shares estimated at $0.13 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 8272.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.