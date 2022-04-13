Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 1.64 million Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.63 changed hands at $0.08 or 5.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.46M. CRKN’s last price was a discount, traded about -197.55% off its 52-week high of $4.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.28, which suggests the last value was 21.47% up since then. When we look at Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 42550.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 58.13K.

Analysts gave the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CRKN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Instantly CRKN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1200 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 5.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -59.15%, with the 5-day performance at 0.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) is 23.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 79450.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 78.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRKN’s forecast low is $4.25 with $11.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -574.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -160.74% for it to hit the projected low.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.65% over the past 6 months, a 54.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.60%.

1 analysts are of the opinion that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. earnings to decrease by -332.50%.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.90% of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. shares while 23.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.83%. There are 23.67% institutions holding the Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stock share, with Shay Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.56% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million CRKN shares worth $1.8 million.

Pitcairn Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.27% or 0.37 million shares worth $1.47 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $0.74 million under it, the former controlled 0.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.60% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $0.69 million.