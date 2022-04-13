Could Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.64 million Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.49. With the company’s per share price at $2.58 changed hands at -$0.36 or -12.24% during last session, the market valuation stood at $142.31M. PRTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -335.27% off its 52-week high of $11.23. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.67, which suggests the last value was -3.49% down since then. When we look at Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 447.66K.

Analysts gave the Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PRTK as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) trade information

Instantly PRTK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.45 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -12.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.54%, with the 5-day performance at -14.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) is -20.00% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PRTK’s forecast low is $11.00 with $30.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1062.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -326.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.10% over the past 6 months, a 42.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 43.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 185.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.34 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $33.85 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.02 million and $28.72 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 120.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 44.20%.

PRTK Dividends

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 22 and February 28.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.73% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 51.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.73%. There are 51.42% institutions holding the Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.98% of the shares, roughly 2.92 million PRTK shares worth $14.18 million.

Omega Fund Management, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.34% or 2.61 million shares worth $12.67 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bruce & Co., Inc. With 1.24 million shares estimated at $6.04 million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bruce & Co., Inc. held about 2.49% of the shares, roughly 1.21 million shares worth around $5.9 million.