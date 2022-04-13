Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s per share price at $1.41 changed hands at -$0.17 or -10.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $70.99M. CRVS’s last price was a discount, traded about -576.6% off its 52-week high of $9.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.35, which suggests the last value was 4.26% up since then. When we look at Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 288.94K.

Analysts gave the Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CRVS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) trade information

Instantly CRVS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -27.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9900 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -10.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.49%, with the 5-day performance at -27.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) is -6.00% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRVS’s forecast low is $3.50 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -467.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -148.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CRVS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.62% over the past 6 months, a 18.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -120.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 55.90% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -408.00%.

CRVS Dividends

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.56% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 59.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.18%. There are 59.97% institutions holding the Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.92% of the shares, roughly 6.94 million CRVS shares worth $16.73 million.

Adams Street Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.04% or 3.28 million shares worth $7.89 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.82 million shares estimated at $1.97 million under it, the former controlled 1.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.75% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $0.84 million.