CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 1.02 million CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.37. With the company’s per share price at $42.73 changed hands at $4.23 or 10.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.47B. CEIX’s last price was a premium, traded about 3.11% off its 52-week high of $41.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.65, which suggests the last value was 79.76% up since then. When we look at CONSOL Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 635.51K.

Analysts gave the CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CEIX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CONSOL Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.12.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) trade information

Instantly CEIX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 42.78 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 10.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 88.16%, with the 5-day performance at 20.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is 36.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.82% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CEIX’s forecast low is $34.00 with $46.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -7.65% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 20.43% for it to hit the projected low.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CONSOL Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 30.59% over the past 6 months, a 469.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CONSOL Energy Inc. will rise 128.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $334.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $324.61 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.20%. The 2022 estimates are for CONSOL Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 357.60%.

CEIX Dividends

CONSOL Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 11 and April 15.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.96% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares while 79.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.39%. There are 79.80% institutions holding the CONSOL Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.28% of the shares, roughly 4.92 million CEIX shares worth $128.1 million.

Greenlight Capital, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.15% or 2.12 million shares worth $55.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. With 2.15 million shares estimated at $59.08 million under it, the former controlled 6.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held about 2.69% of the shares, roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $24.14 million.