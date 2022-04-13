Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT): The Stock For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 1.97 million Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $38.25 changed hands at -$0.71 or -1.82% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.59B. CFLT’s last price was a discount, traded about -148.29% off its 52-week high of $94.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.03, which suggests the last value was 26.72% up since then. When we look at Confluent Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.31 million.

Analysts gave the Confluent Inc. (CFLT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended CFLT as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Confluent Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Instantly CFLT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.40%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 41.74 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -1.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.83%, with the 5-day performance at -10.40% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) is 27.20% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.17 days.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Confluent Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.97% over the past 6 months, a 11.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.30%.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $109.9 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Confluent Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $110.98 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Confluent Inc. earnings to decrease by -99.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.50% per year.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 04.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Confluent Inc. shares while 85.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.51%. There are 85.51% institutions holding the Confluent Inc. stock share, with Coatue Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.28% of the shares, roughly 7.15 million CFLT shares worth $426.37 million.

Durable Capital Partners LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.64% or 6.01 million shares worth $358.2 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund. With 1.12 million shares estimated at $87.64 million under it, the former controlled 1.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund held about 1.61% of the shares, roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $66.95 million.