Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 4.09 million Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.42. With the company’s per share price at $15.27 changed hands at $0.25 or 1.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.37B. CRK’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.46% off its 52-week high of $15.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.67, which suggests the last value was 69.42% up since then. When we look at Comstock Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.00 million.

Analysts gave the Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CRK as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Comstock Resources Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.58.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

Instantly CRK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.95 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 1.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 88.75%, with the 5-day performance at 9.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is 77.56% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.50, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRK’s forecast low is $7.50 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -44.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 50.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Comstock Resources Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 57.26% over the past 6 months, a 116.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 39.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Comstock Resources Inc. will rise 314.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 160.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 92.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $526.6 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Comstock Resources Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $524.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $274.77 million and $294.69 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 91.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 78.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Comstock Resources Inc. earnings to decrease by -188.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

CRK Dividends

Comstock Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.27% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares while 35.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.89%. There are 35.73% institutions holding the Comstock Resources Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.38% of the shares, roughly 7.88 million CRK shares worth $63.74 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.70% or 6.29 million shares worth $50.88 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 6.46 million shares estimated at $52.3 million under it, the former controlled 2.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.98% of the shares, roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $18.39 million.