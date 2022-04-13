CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 1.37 million CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.68 changing hands around $0.14 or 2.97% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.29B. CX’s current price is a discount, trading about -94.23% off its 52-week high of $9.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.34, which suggests the last value was 7.26% up since then. When we look at CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.68 million.

Analysts gave the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CX as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.19.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) trade information

Instantly CX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.45%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.89 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 2.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.04%, with the 5-day performance at -10.45% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is -3.81% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CX’s forecast low is $5.90 with $11.03 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -135.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -26.07% for it to hit the projected low.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.72% over the past 6 months, a 35.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. will rise 1,800.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 120.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.73 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $3.85 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.96 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 26.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.40%. The 2022 estimates are for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. earnings to increase by 155.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 33.20% per year.

CX Dividends

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares while 34.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 34.94%. There are 34.94% institutions holding the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.49% of the shares, roughly 66.0 million CX shares worth $447.48 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.94% or 43.31 million shares worth $293.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 38.58 million shares estimated at $261.56 million under it, the former controlled 2.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 9.4 million shares worth around $60.44 million.