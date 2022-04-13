Can CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX) Be A Game-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.15 million CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $7.00 changed hands at $0.28 or 4.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $634.69M. CMAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -128.57% off its 52-week high of $16.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.29, which suggests the last value was 24.43% up since then. When we look at CareMax Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 306.27K.

Analysts gave the CareMax Inc. (CMAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CMAX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CareMax Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) trade information

Instantly CMAX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.84 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 4.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.85%, with the 5-day performance at -12.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) is -10.37% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CMAX’s forecast low is $10.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -42.86% for it to hit the projected low.

CareMax Inc. (CMAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CareMax Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -13.90% over the past 6 months, a 23.08% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.30%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $118.35 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that CareMax Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $139.32 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 399.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for CareMax Inc. earnings to increase by 89.50%.

CMAX Dividends

CareMax Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.63% of CareMax Inc. shares while 66.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.32%. There are 66.79% institutions holding the CareMax Inc. stock share, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 19.27% of the shares, roughly 16.78 million CMAX shares worth $162.08 million.

Eminence Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.53% or 8.29 million shares worth $80.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care Services. With 1.77 million shares estimated at $16.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care Services held about 1.17% of the shares, roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $9.43 million.