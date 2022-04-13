Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.42 million Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $25.39 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.32B. BMBL’s last price was a discount, traded about -148.13% off its 52-week high of $63.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.41, which suggests the last value was 39.31% up since then. When we look at Bumble Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Instantly BMBL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.48%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 27.68 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -0.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -25.01%, with the 5-day performance at -9.48% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) is 20.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.05 days.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bumble Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.47% over the past 6 months, a -83.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bumble Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -98.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $210.31 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Bumble Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $212.51 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $165.6 million and $170.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Bumble Inc. earnings to increase by 211.20%.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 08 and March 14.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.57% of Bumble Inc. shares while 99.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.29%. There are 99.71% institutions holding the Bumble Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 33.41% of the shares, roughly 43.18 million BMBL shares worth $2.16 billion.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.82% or 8.82 million shares worth $440.77 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2021 were Mainstay Winslow Large Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.96 million shares estimated at $155.58 million under it, the former controlled 2.29% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.84% of the shares, roughly 2.38 million shares worth around $119.05 million.