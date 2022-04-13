Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the latest trading session, 1.15 million Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.83. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.03 changing hands around $0.27 or 0.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $62.72B. BSX’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.11% off its 52-week high of $46.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.96, which suggests the last value was 13.79% up since then. When we look at Boston Scientific Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.22 million.

Analysts gave the Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended BSX as a Hold, 20 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Boston Scientific Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.39.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) trade information

Instantly BSX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 45.24 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 0.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.01%, with the 5-day performance at -1.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) is 4.44% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.48% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, BSX’s forecast low is $45.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -24.91% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Boston Scientific Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 3.97% over the past 6 months, a 8.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Boston Scientific Corporation will rise 5.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.95 billion. 22 analysts are of the opinion that Boston Scientific Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $3.27 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.75 billion and $3.08 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Boston Scientific Corporation earnings to increase by 946.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.06% per year.

BSX Dividends

Boston Scientific Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 27.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.24% of Boston Scientific Corporation shares while 93.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.33%. There are 93.11% institutions holding the Boston Scientific Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.79% of the shares, roughly 125.39 million BSX shares worth $5.33 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.82% or 111.62 million shares worth $4.74 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. With 40.5 million shares estimated at $1.72 billion under it, the former controlled 2.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 34.38 million shares worth around $1.47 billion.