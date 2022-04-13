BLBX Stock Forecast 2022: Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.32 million Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.07 changed hands at -$0.06 or -1.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $40.62M. BLBX’s last price was a discount, traded about -160.59% off its 52-week high of $8.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.49, which suggests the last value was 51.47% up since then. When we look at Blackboxstocks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 511.12K.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) trade information

Instantly BLBX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.44 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -1.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.01%, with the 5-day performance at -0.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) is 66.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 80690.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.28 days.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Blackboxstocks Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -54.52% over the past 6 months, a 74.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.30%.

BLBX Dividends

Blackboxstocks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 04 and April 08.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.05% of Blackboxstocks Inc. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.