B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: BOSC) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.22 million B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.79. With the company’s per share price at $2.84 changed hands at $0.14 or 5.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.91M. BOSC’s last price was a discount, traded about -80.28% off its 52-week high of $5.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.26, which suggests the last value was 20.42% up since then. When we look at B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 24.78K.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) trade information

Instantly BOSC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.15 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 5.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.24%, with the 5-day performance at -8.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) is 11.37% up.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (BOSC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.70%. The 2022 estimates are for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. earnings to increase by 137.20%.

BOSC Dividends

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.54% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. shares while 17.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.77%. There are 17.74% institutions holding the B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. stock share, with Janney Montgomery Scott LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 25.90% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million BOSC shares worth $1.58 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.74% or 0.29 million shares worth $1.0 million as of Sep 29, 2021.