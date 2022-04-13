AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 2.32 million AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s most recent per share price at $68.86 changing hands around $0.25 or 0.36% at last look, the market valuation stands at $208.33B. AZN’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.12% off its 52-week high of $71.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $48.96, which suggests the last value was 28.9% up since then. When we look at AstraZeneca PLC’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.98 million.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) trade information

Instantly AZN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 71.70 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 0.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.79%, with the 5-day performance at 2.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is 13.61% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.26% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AZN’s forecast low is $59.77 with $87.68 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -27.33% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.2% for it to hit the projected low.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AstraZeneca PLC share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.84% over the past 6 months, a 24.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AstraZeneca PLC will rise 39.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.16 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that AstraZeneca PLC’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $10.35 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.41 billion and $7.08 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 50.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -50.90%. The 2022 estimates are for AstraZeneca PLC earnings to decrease by -96.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.70% per year.

AZN Dividends

AstraZeneca PLC is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 2.10% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 2.10% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.27 per year.

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.07% of AstraZeneca PLC shares while 17.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.02%. There are 17.01% institutions holding the AstraZeneca PLC stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.42% of the shares, roughly 89.84 million AZN shares worth $5.23 billion.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.79% or 47.11 million shares worth $2.74 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 26.69 million shares estimated at $1.6 billion under it, the former controlled 1.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 23.45 million shares worth around $1.46 billion.