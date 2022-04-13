Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session, 45.6 million Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.05. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.57 changing hands around $0.15 or 36.10% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.65M. ARTL’s current price is a discount, trading about -152.63% off its 52-week high of $1.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 40.35% up since then. When we look at Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 510.86K.

Analysts gave the Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ARTL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

Instantly ARTL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7290 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 36.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.08%, with the 5-day performance at -11.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) is 8.11% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.08, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ARTL’s forecast low is $1.25 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1128.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -119.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Artelo Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.19% over the past 6 months, a 27.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Artelo Biosciences Inc. will rise 64.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 54.50% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -35.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Artelo Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 69.70%.

ARTL Dividends

Artelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 12 and January 17.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.72% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares while 6.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.57%. There are 6.39% institutions holding the Artelo Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.11% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million ARTL shares worth $0.46 million.

Kepos Capital Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.47% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.1 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.68 million shares estimated at $0.35 million under it, the former controlled 1.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.11 million.