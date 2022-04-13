Are The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 3.24 million The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s per share price at $65.84 changed hands at -$1.36 or -2.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.28B. TTD’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.28% off its 52-week high of $114.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $46.71, which suggests the last value was 29.06% up since then. When we look at The Trade Desk Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.64 million.

Analysts gave the The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended TTD as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Trade Desk Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) trade information

Instantly TTD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 70.78 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -2.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.15%, with the 5-day performance at -8.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is 25.46% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $99.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.49% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TTD’s forecast low is $29.00 with $125.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -89.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 55.95% for it to hit the projected low.

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Trade Desk Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.50% over the past 6 months, a 5.49% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Trade Desk Inc. will fall -27.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 42.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $389.2 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that The Trade Desk Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $287.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $319.9 million and $219.81 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 30.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 43.30%. The 2022 estimates are for The Trade Desk Inc. earnings to decrease by -44.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

TTD Dividends

The Trade Desk Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.63% of The Trade Desk Inc. shares while 67.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.07%. There are 67.64% institutions holding the The Trade Desk Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.94% of the shares, roughly 52.08 million TTD shares worth $3.66 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.06% or 39.51 million shares worth $2.78 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. With 12.28 million shares estimated at $863.2 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held about 2.66% of the shares, roughly 11.59 million shares worth around $928.07 million.