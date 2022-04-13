AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) Shares Are Down -47.45% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 1.2 million AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $49.53 changed hands at -$0.37 or -0.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.84B. APP’s last price was a discount, traded about -134.38% off its 52-week high of $116.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.08, which suggests the last value was 13.02% up since then. When we look at AppLovin Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Instantly APP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 53.53 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -0.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.45%, with the 5-day performance at -9.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) is 12.44% up.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AppLovin Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.19% over the past 6 months, a 133.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 20.30%.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $780.39 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that AppLovin Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $815.36 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 35.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for AppLovin Corporation earnings to increase by 126.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.50% per year.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.76% of AppLovin Corporation shares while 41.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.19%. There are 41.89% institutions holding the AppLovin Corporation stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 44.01% of the shares, roughly 99.64 million APP shares worth $9.39 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.86% or 15.53 million shares worth $1.46 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Manager Directed Port-Spyglass Growth Fd and Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port. With 1.18 million shares estimated at $111.5 million under it, the former controlled 0.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $92.55 million.