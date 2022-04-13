Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) Stock Forecast For 2022: Weak With A -43.63 Percent Downside

In the latest trading session, 89.72 million Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.51. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.57 changing hands around $1.83 or 48.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $652.33M. ATRS’s last price was a premium, traded about 16.88% off its 52-week high of $4.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.11, which suggests the last value was 44.17% up since then. When we look at Antares Pharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 801.14K.

Analysts gave the Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ATRS as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Antares Pharma Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) trade information

Instantly ATRS is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.20%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.58 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 48.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.76%, with the 5-day performance at -7.20% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) is -1.84% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.31% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ATRS’s forecast low is $5.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.63% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Antares Pharma Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 10.00% over the past 6 months, a -20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Antares Pharma Inc. will fall -66.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $47 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Antares Pharma Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $45.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $44.13 million and $38.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Antares Pharma Inc. earnings to decrease by -19.80%.

ATRS Dividends

Antares Pharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.24% of Antares Pharma Inc. shares while 50.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.47%. There are 50.32% institutions holding the Antares Pharma Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 6.98% of the shares, roughly 11.88 million ATRS shares worth $43.23 million.

Rubric Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.88% or 10.0 million shares worth $36.4 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 4.35 million shares estimated at $15.84 million under it, the former controlled 2.56% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.29% of the shares, roughly 3.89 million shares worth around $14.54 million.