Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) Stock Forecast For 2022: Bullish Signs Point To $155.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.08 million Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $142.08 changed hands at $13.04 or 10.11% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.55B. AMR’s last price was a premium, traded about 1.91% off its 52-week high of $139.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.75, which suggests the last value was 91.73% up since then. When we look at Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 467.00K.

Analysts gave the Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended AMR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $10.93.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) trade information

Instantly AMR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 18.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 145.79 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 10.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 132.73%, with the 5-day performance at 18.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) is 25.35% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $155.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AMR’s forecast low is $155.00 with $155.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9.09% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.09% for it to hit the projected low.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 136.68% over the past 6 months, a 357.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. will rise 464.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $727.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $323.85 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 124.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. earnings to increase by 215.20%.

AMR Dividends

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 05.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.42% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. shares while 59.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.72%. There are 59.22% institutions holding the Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.58% of the shares, roughly 1.39 million AMR shares worth $69.45 million.

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.73% or 1.06 million shares worth $52.54 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF. With 0.44 million shares estimated at $22.07 million under it, the former controlled 2.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF held about 1.91% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $16.38 million.