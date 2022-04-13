AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI): The Most Interesting Shares Today – Marketing Sentinel
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 2.96 million AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.26 changed hands at -$0.93 or -29.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.08M. AGRI’s last price was a discount, traded about -273.89% off its 52-week high of $8.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was 50.44% up since then. When we look at AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.10 million.

Analysts gave the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AGRI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) trade information

Instantly AGRI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -30.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.83 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -29.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.65%, with the 5-day performance at -30.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) is -42.93% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.96% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGRI’s forecast low is $9.40 with $9.40 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -315.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -315.93% for it to hit the projected low.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (AGRI) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. earnings to decrease by -130.20%.

AGRI Dividends

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.58% of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. shares while 1.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.26%. There are 1.02% institutions holding the AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.15% of the shares, roughly 21866.0 AGRI shares worth $45481.0.

Two Sigma Investments, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.13% or 19538.0 shares worth $40639.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 17646.0 shares estimated at $37938.0 under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares.

