AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Stock: Does It Have Room To Grow?

In the last trading session, 2.02 million AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.24 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $816.18M. LIDR’s last price was a discount, traded about -133.78% off its 52-week high of $12.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.59, which suggests the last value was 50.57% up since then. When we look at AEye Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 608.17K.

Analysts gave the AEye Inc. (LIDR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LIDR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AEye Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

Instantly LIDR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.85 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.26%, with the 5-day performance at -7.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) is 17.23% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 59.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LIDR’s forecast low is $9.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -186.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -71.76% for it to hit the projected low.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AEye Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 26.57% over the past 6 months, a -30.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.80%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $600k. 3 analysts are of the opinion that AEye Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.1 million.

The 2022 estimates are for AEye Inc. earnings to decrease by -144.80%.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.73% of AEye Inc. shares while 31.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.11%. There are 31.27% institutions holding the AEye Inc. stock share, with KPCB XVI Associates, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 47.40% of the shares, roughly 13.86 million LIDR shares worth $75.84 million.

Intel Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 23.63% or 6.91 million shares worth $37.81 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund. With 0.66 million shares estimated at $3.62 million under it, the former controlled 2.26% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 100000.0 shares worth around $0.55 million.