ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2.14 million ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $2.00 changed hands at $0.02 or 1.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $405.26M. ADMA’s last price was a discount, traded about -31.5% off its 52-week high of $2.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 49.5% up since then. When we look at ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

Instantly ADMA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1500 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 1.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.84%, with the 5-day performance at -4.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is 20.48% up.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ADMA Biologics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 78.57% over the past 6 months, a 39.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ADMA Biologics Inc. will rise 55.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 56.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 80.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.76 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that ADMA Biologics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $24.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $13.96 million and $16.05 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 55.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 55.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.40%. The 2022 estimates are for ADMA Biologics Inc. earnings to increase by 41.60%.

ADMA Dividends

ADMA Biologics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.78% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares while 58.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.71%. There are 58.05% institutions holding the ADMA Biologics Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.09% of the shares, roughly 11.93 million ADMA shares worth $16.83 million.

Nuveen Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.42% or 10.61 million shares worth $14.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Nuveen Investment Trust-Nuveen Small Cap Value Opportunities Fund. With 3.36 million shares estimated at $3.79 million under it, the former controlled 1.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Nuveen Investment Trust-Nuveen Small Cap Value Opportunities Fund held about 1.40% of the shares, roughly 2.75 million shares worth around $3.87 million.